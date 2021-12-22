COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 5% of the Tests are Positive in the Last 24 hours

728 677 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 1,883. 95,868 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 35,809 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 7,191,897.

Of the medical staff, 17,924 were infected, including 4,753 doctors, 5,927 nurses, 3,205 paramedics and 360 paramedics. There are 4,300 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 493 are in intensive care units.

602,506 people were cured, of which 1,778 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 30,303, and 64 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,621,802, and in the past 24 hours 19,003 are the new registered vaccinated. 79.50% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 85.94% of the dead were not vaccinated. 424 are newly admitted to hospital, and 85.14% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus