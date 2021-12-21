Bulgarian Defense Minister Against the Deployment of NATO Troops in Bulgaria

NATO will Increase its Contingent in Bulgaria and Romania

The current increase in Russia's military capabilities and activities on NATO's eastern flank are circumstances that must not only be taken into account but also monitored with special care. This was written in his own profile by the Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev.

"These processes call for a unified approach by NATO, but without unnecessarily escalating tensions. Various response options are currently being discussed within NATO, including the deployment of additional troops in Bulgaria and Romania on the model of the increased front presence. At this stage, they are at the level of military-technical discussion and no final decision has been made," he wrote.

Moreover, at this stage, there is no reason to consider the observed processes as a direct threat to the Alliance and the relevant security zone. In this sense, I do not believe that there are the necessary circumstances that can justify a decision related to the deployment of additional troops on our territory. Such a decision would correspond neither to the union interests nor to the national interest of the Republic of Bulgaria.

"At the same time, I reiterate that the processes in the geopolitical environment must be monitored with special attention. Taking into account the dynamics in the security environment, the Bulgarian state is ready to increase the capacity of its own national forces in the context of allied deterrence and defense capabilities. This readiness is a function of the potential possibility of any type of threat, regardless of the direction from which it arises, wrote the Minister of Defense.



/BGNES