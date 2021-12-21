Bulgarian Minister of Tourism: No Green Certificate for Outdoor Establishments in Winter Resorts

Start of the Ski Season in Bulgaria - Over 1.2 million Foreign Tourists are Expected

The Minister of Tourism Hristo Prodanov will demand the repeal of the green certificates for the open parts of the restaurants in the winter resorts.

"I think it is normal and I will suggest to my colleague, the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova, for the open parts in these sites, that the green certificate is not valid again," Hristo Prodanov told TravelNews.

The offer comes from the tourism industry in the ski resorts.

Currently, a green certificate is not required to get on the ski lifts and ski lifts, but the restaurants on the slopes are obliged to require it from their customers.

The big tour operators from Germany and Great Britain predict a bad image of Bulgaria and an outflow of tourists due to low vaccination. This is likely to lead to an outflow of visitors, which, combined with the forthcoming increase in overnight prices due to the high price of electricity, is likely to have a very negative impact on the economy.



/ClubZ