Bulgarian Vazrazhdane party Threatens to Attack Parliament with 127,500 Voters

Vazrazhdane leader and former MP Kostadin Kostadinov threatened to storm the National Assembly building if the majority decides to introduce a green certificate as a requirement for access to the legislature's buildings. Kostadinov threatened "revolution" and "direct democracy" in an invasion of his party's 127,500 voters. And not only - and voters of the ruling "We Continue the Change", GERB and others.

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" made the threat on the air of Nova News, after he had spoken out against the certificate in a high tone (as usual) and developed the already known thesis for belittling the COVID-19 virus.

As it is known, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov signed an order for a certificate for the administration of the Council of Ministers, for the entry into force of which there is a 40-day grace period, and Education Minister Nikolay Denkov did the same for the MES administration - from January 24 next year.

However, Kostadinov may not have understood, because today he announced to Denkov:

"This thing, this inadequate minister, this harmful minister, decides that on January 24 he will introduce a green certificate of access to schools."

And, of course, came the issue of the certificate and the National Assembly, which for the second week only discussed the issue, but failed to make a decision.

"I will invite all our 127,500 voters to join the National Assembly with me. Literally. It is high time we turned our representative democracy into a direct democracy!" Kostadinov shouted.

- This will be an attack on the parliament, countered the stunned host Lora Indjova.

"No, this will be the return of power to the people by the self-forgotten people, who no longer call it 'We continue the change' but 'sent by the embassies'.

80% of Bulgarians do not want to be vaccinated. The government is repressing this topic, we cannot approve it. And very soon they will have to face the people's anger because when you do not show common sense, you face a revolution!" Kostadinov continued.

He would invite not only the voters of his own party but also everyone else because there is no difference between the voters of "Vazrazhdane", We Continue the Change and GERB ".

The certificate was "illegal, unconstitutional, discriminatory" and should have been abolished, "because there is no difference between MPs and citizens who are currently forced to either ‘shoot’ themselves by force or pay for tests twice a week to go to work ".



/ClubZ