2 Myths about COVID Debunked

Recent research has debunked two myths about the coronavirus: that the Omicron variant is lighter than Delta and that refusing vaccination protects potency.

Early data from the incidence of Omicron in the UK show that the variant is no easier than Delta, according to Reuters.

Researchers at Imperial College London compared 11,329 people with confirmed or probable Omicron infection to nearly 200,000 infected with other variants.

According to a study report, "there is no evidence that Omicron is less severe than Delta, judging by the proportion of those who test positive and report symptoms, and the proportion of those who need hospital treatment.”

The study also showed that the effectiveness of two doses of vaccine against symptomatic Omicron was only 0-20%, but jumped to 55-80% after a booster dose. Omicron is 5.4 times more likely to be infectious than Delta. While a study of medical staff in pre-Omicron variants showed that the Covid post-illness prevented 6 months of new symptomatic infection in 85% of cases, in Omicron this percentage may be as low as 19.

Potency

A second study shows that sperm quality and sperm counts have deteriorated for months after suffering from COVID-19, adds Reuters. It is not contagious in itself. However, sperm motility is affected. A study of 35 men a month after their recovery showed that in 60% of them the semen had reduced mobility and the number of sperm decreased by 37%.

As reported on Monday in the scientific journal Fertility and Sterility, semen samples were obtained from 120 Belgian men with an average age of 35, an average of 52 days after the disappearance of symptoms of COVID-19. Among the 51 men examined between one and two months after recovery, 37% had reduced sperm motility and 29% had low sperm count. Among the 34 men who provided semen samples at least two months after recovery, sperm motility was reduced by 28% and sperm counts were low by 6%. The severity of COVID-19 infection was not related to semen characteristics.

The researchers summarize that the recovery time is about 3 months, but these are preliminary data that are subject to further research.

Both studies have not yet passed an independent scientific evaluation, according to Reuters.



