End of the Decline? The Turkish Lira Bounced Back Significantly

Business » FINANCE | December 21, 2021, Tuesday // 14:14
Bulgaria: End of the Decline? The Turkish Lira Bounced Back Significantly Pixabay

The Turkish Lira with Another Record decline

The collapse of the Turkish lira stopped. It rose sharply against the dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a series of measures against currency devaluation.

It ended yesterday with a 20% higher rate, Reuters reports.

The measures include deposit guarantees, which would encourage Turks not to exchange local currency for foreign currency.

"From now on, none of our citizens will feel the need to change their deposits in liras to those in foreign currency. Once we cut the interest rate, you will see how inflation will start to fall in a few months," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After falling to 18.50 TRY per USD last week, the rate rose to 14.90 on Monday. The fall of the dollar on world markets also had some impact due to doubts about the adoption of Joe Biden's major investment plan.

Despite the increase, financial experts warn that the situation in Turkey is out of control. In one month, the Turkish lira depreciated by 35 percent and most forecasts suggest that it may lose more of its value.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkish lyra, try, decline, USD
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria