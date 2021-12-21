First Green Covid Zone in Bulgaria - Kardzhali has the Largest Decline in Infections
Kardzhali is already in the green zone for the spread of coronavirus. There are less than 100 infected people in the district.
In the yellow zone are 9 districts of the country. There are up to 250 infected people per 100,000.
There are 18 areas left in the red zone.
The incidence at the national level is 306 per 100,000, according to data from the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.
