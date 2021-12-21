First Green Covid Zone in Bulgaria - Kardzhali has the Largest Decline in Infections

Society » HEALTH | December 21, 2021, Tuesday // 12:15
Bulgaria: First Green Covid Zone in Bulgaria - Kardzhali has the Largest Decline in Infections BNT

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 157 Dead in the Last 24 hours

Kardzhali is already in the green zone for the spread of coronavirus. There are less than 100 infected people in the district.

In the yellow zone are 9 districts of the country. There are up to 250 infected people per 100,000.

There are 18 areas left in the red zone.

The incidence at the national level is 306 per 100,000, according to data from the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kardzhali, green zone, covid, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria