High Danger of Avalanche on the Seven Rila Lakes

The Mountain Rescue Service in Dupnitsa warns of high avalanche danger on the Seven Rila Lakes.

There was a large influx of tourists and extreme descents on the cirque over the weekend, said Bozhidar Jokin from the rescue team in Dupnitsa:

A very strong wind blew on Sunday and Monday and it blew in the leeward northern, northeastern slopes, which created a precondition for high avalanche danger. Skiers should avoid skiing in uncultivated and off-piste terrains and wait for the snow to settle. High up in the region of the lakes the snow is about a meter. In the winding gutters and steep sections the snow is a lot, over three, four meters maybe.

Climbing the lakes in winter is a big attraction. Most of the tourists visiting the Rila Lakes hut above are not skiers, they just go for a walk, use the lift to the Rila Lakes hut and the views are great, so it is worth even just one visit there. In good conditions, a good walk to the lake "Bubreka" (Kidney) is great and leaves a lot of good impressions and emotions.



/BNT