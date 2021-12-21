High Danger of Avalanche on the Seven Rila Lakes
The Mountain Rescue Service in Dupnitsa warns of high avalanche danger on the Seven Rila Lakes.
There was a large influx of tourists and extreme descents on the cirque over the weekend, said Bozhidar Jokin from the rescue team in Dupnitsa:
A very strong wind blew on Sunday and Monday and it blew in the leeward northern, northeastern slopes, which created a precondition for high avalanche danger. Skiers should avoid skiing in uncultivated and off-piste terrains and wait for the snow to settle. High up in the region of the lakes the snow is about a meter. In the winding gutters and steep sections the snow is a lot, over three, four meters maybe.
Climbing the lakes in winter is a big attraction. Most of the tourists visiting the Rila Lakes hut above are not skiers, they just go for a walk, use the lift to the Rila Lakes hut and the views are great, so it is worth even just one visit there. In good conditions, a good walk to the lake "Bubreka" (Kidney) is great and leaves a lot of good impressions and emotions.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Today is the Shortest Day of the Year
- » Weather in Bulgaria: First Day of Winter will be Cold and Windy
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain in Some Places, Max. Temperatures between 3°C and 8°C
- » UN Confirms: The Highest Temperature in the Arctic so far has been Measured
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Windy with Max. Temperatures between 1°C and 6°C
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Snowfall in the East, Around 1°C in Sofia