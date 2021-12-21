Bulgaria: Pediatric Vaccine for Children aged 5 to 11 will be Administered at 69 Locations

All vaccines, which are approved by the EC for use in Bulgaria, go through all the necessary stages to prove full safety and effectiveness.

The special thing about vaccines for children is that they are really pediatric, said the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, according to BGNES.

Assoc. Prof. Kunchev explained in detail:

The vials are ten-dose, which complicates the organization of work and children should be grouped so that when 10 are collected, a vial should be used. This is why the distribution of vaccines is concentrated in a number of centers.

There are currently 68 locations in the country where the pediatric vaccine will be administered. They are based in the district cities. During the press conference, the head of the Infectious Diseases Surveillance Department, Dr. Kremena Parmakova, explained that there will be 69 checkpoints.

The points outside the regional centers where the vaccine for children will be administered are: Petrich, Gotse Delchev, Sevlievo, Tryavana, Troy, Lom, Velingrad, Isperih, Kubrat, Dulovo, Nova Zagora, Nedelino, Devin, Kazanlak, Elhovo.

The vaccine has a changed composition in terms of antigen content and the difference is that it contains three times less micrograms per dose of active substance.

These vaccines can be stored for a longer period of time, both in refrigerated conditions and when they are already in the outlets. 10 weeks is the time for storage after thawing, explained Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

He said no booster dose was currently being discussed for the vaccines to be given to children aged 5 to 11.

It is important that parents will receive on-site consultation - for expected reactions that are the same as in adults - chills, mild fever, and muscle pain in the area of ​the arm where the shot was administered.

Informed consent will be required only from the parent who took their child to the checkpoint, not from both parents.

Efficacy data show 91% efficiency, said the director of the Medicines Agency Bogdan Kirilov.

There is currently a surplus of vaccines in Bulgaria. That is why it is necessary to be extremely pragmatic when ordering delivery, Kirilov stressed regarding the vaccine against Covid-19 approved by the European Medicines Control Authority (EMA) of the US-based company Novavax.



/BGNES