Trump Admitted to Getting a Booster Dose, and was Booed in Dallas

Former US President Donald Trump has admitted to having a booster dose of covid vaccine, and was booed by a crowd in Dallas, the Associated Press reported.

The Republican billionaire made the revelation at the end of an interview he gave live to former Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly.

"Both the president and I have been vaccinated," O'Reilly said in a video in a sports arena, drawing ridicule from some of those present.

"Did you get a booster?" Asks the political commentator Trump, who replies, "Yes." "Me too," O'Reilly said, and the crowd began to boo them.

"Don't! Don't! Don't! Don't!" The former US president addressed the audience.

Trump has spoken out against mandatory covid vaccination, although he has acknowledged that drug development began during his time at the White House. He refuses to call on his supporters to get vaccinated, although his Republicans have a much lower share of those vaccinated than Democrats.

In September, Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that he was unlikely to take a booster dose.

The 75-year-old Republican was admitted to hospital with covid in October last year, a month before the presidential election in which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. He underwent experimental treatment with monoclonal antibodies.

In a book released this month, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows said that Trump had a severe case of covid, much worse than the White House had revealed.



/BTA