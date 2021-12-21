Mandatory Vaccination in Russia

Russia has added the coronavirus vaccine to its national vaccination calendar. This was done by order of the Minister of Health Mihail Murashko.

The order of the Ministry of Health and its annexes are published on the official internet portal for legal information of the country.

Priority citizens who must be vaccinated are divided into several categories:

citizens aged 60 and over;

employees in the medical, educational, and social spheres;

persons living in social institutions;

patients with chronic diseases, including lung disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, and obesity;

residents of cities with a population of one million or more.

The document notes that it is possible to vaccinate children between the ages of 12 and 17 against coronavirus only voluntarily after a written request from a parent or legal representative.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, the share of vaccinated patients among newly infected does not exceed four percent, severe cases are few, and most patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.



/BGNES