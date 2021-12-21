WHO has called for the Canceling of Mass Holiday Events

The World Health Organization has called for the abolition of public holiday events amid the rapid spread of the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron.

There is evidence that Omicron is spreading faster than Delta and vaccinated and infected coronavirus can also become infected, warned the director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He called on countries around the world to make the difficult decisions needed to end the 2022 pandemic.

"If we want to end the pandemic next year, we must end inequality and ensure that 70 percent of each country's population is vaccinated by mid-2022."

More than 3,300,000 people with Covid have died this year, more than last year's victims of malaria, HIV and tuberculosis, said Ghebreyesus.

In view of the approaching holidays at the end of the year, Ghebreyesus called for limiting the concentration of people, which would create a very suitable environment for the spread of Omicron.

Better to have some events cancelled or postponed than people dying, insisted Ghebreyesus



