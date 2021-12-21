Omicron is already the Dominant Variant of COVID-19 in the United States

Omicron is already the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the United States, world agencies reported.

73.2 percent of the new cases in the country in the week to December 18 were with Omicron, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The share of the Delta variant, which dominated until a few days ago, has fallen sharply to 26.6 percent.

By comparison, a week ago, according to statistics from the same federal health agency, 87 percent of new cases were with Delta and 12.6 percent with Omicron.

In a number of states in the northwestern and southeastern United States, Omicron's share already exceeds 95 percent.

The first deaths after infection with the new coronavirus variant have already been registered in the country. It was confirmed by health authorities in Harris County, Texas.

Identified in South Africa less than a month ago, the new variant of the coronavirus has spread rapidly around the world, causing a wave of unrest and tightening of restrictive measures in many places.

Omicron is already dominant in the UK. About 60 percent of new cases in the country already have this coronavirus variant.

Today, US President Joe Biden will deliver a long-awaited speech on the epidemic, and Omicron in particular.

Biden has no plans to impose a lockdown in the country despite a potential new wave of coronavirus with the onset of winter and the advent of the Omicron variant, White House spokeswoman Jen Saki was quoted as saying by AFP. She added at her regular daily briefing that the US president would rather emphasize the benefits of covid vaccination.

On Sunday, White House councilor Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted difficult weeks and months as winter approached. The Americans' travels for the Christmas holidays will contribute to the spread of Omicron, he warned NBC television.

The United States is the worst affected country by the pandemic, with the highest number of reported infections and deaths. With a population of about 330 million, a total of more than 51 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. More than 807,000 of those infected have died.

The President of the United States has given a negative test for coronavirus after contact with an infected person, the White House said in a statement, quoted by Reuters and TASS.

A mid-level US presidency official was about 30 minutes near Biden aboard his plane on Friday. Yesterday morning, the associate in question tested positive for coronavirus.

Biden was notified of the case and underwent a negative PCR test, as did a rapid antigen test on Sunday as part of the White House owner's regular testing.

The 79-year-old US president has been fully vaccinated against covid, and in September he took a booster dose.

The CDC, meanwhile, has called on Americans to avoid traveling to eight other countries and territories because of the worsening epidemic. Spain, Finland, Lebanon, Chad, Monaco, San Marino, Gibraltar and the island of Bonaire, the Dutch territory in the Caribbean, are already in the maximum, fourth category, with a very high risk.

It includes countries with more than 500 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days. There are already about 85 countries in the fourth category, including almost all in Europe, including Bulgaria.

Spain on Friday exceeded the threshold of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although about 80 percent of the country's 41 million people have already been fully vaccinated against covid, and about 10 million people have received a booster dose.



/BTA