Weather in Bulgaria: First Day of Winter will be Cold and Windy

Today at 5:59 p.m. is the winter solstice and the astronomical winter begins. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Today the cold will continue. It will blow to moderate, in the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian lowland and temporarily strong northwest wind. The clouds over the country will be variable, with snow in some places in the northeastern and mountainous regions. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 0° and 5° Celsius, in Sofia: minus 1° -0°C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will continue to rise.

There will be variable clouds over the Black Sea coast, and snow will fall in isolated places along the northern coast. It will remain windy with moderate and temporarily strong wind from the north-northwest. Maximum air temperatures: 3° -5°C. The temperature of the sea water around 9° -11°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

There will be variable clouds over the mountains and light snow will fall in some places. A strong to stormy northwest wind will blow. Cold weather with a maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around minus 7°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 12°C.



