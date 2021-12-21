COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 157 Dead in the Last 24 hours

726 794 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 2,001. 95,827 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 36,702 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 7,156,089. Of the medical staff, 17,896 were infected, including 4,745 doctors, 5,916 nurses, 3,203 paramedics and 360 paramedics.

4,452 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 506 are in intensive care units. 600,728 people were cured, of which 2,025 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 30,239, and 157 people died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,602,682, and in the past 24 hours 15,025 are the new registered vaccinated. 80.01% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 94.27% of the dead were not vaccinated. 630 are newly admitted to hospital, and 86.98% of them have not been vaccinated.



