Important Information for Citizens arriving in Bulgaria

In connection with the growing number of inquiries of Bulgarian citizens who are about to travel to Bulgaria for the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Ministry of Health reminds:

According to Order № RD-01-977 / 26.11.2021 of the Minister of Health, amended by Order № RD-01-1036 / 17.12.2021, the rules for entering the country are:

1. Persons arriving from the "Green Zone" and the "Orange Zone" shall be admitted to the territory of the country upon presentation of:

- EU digital COVID vaccination certificate or similar document;

or

- EU digital COVID certificate for illness or similar document;

or

- EU digital COVID certificate for a study or similar document.

The similar document contains the same data as the EU digital COVID certificate.

2. Persons who do not present any documents shall be quarantined for 10 days at the home or other accommodation where the person has indicated that he or she will reside.

The quarantined person may perform a PCR test for COVID-19 or a rapid antigen test no earlier than 72 hours of arrival in the country, ie. after 3 days. In the event of a negative result of the examination, the person's quarantine shall be deemed to have been terminated from the day following the day of receipt of the result.

3. Persons arriving from the "Red Zone" are allowed on the territory of the country upon presentation of:

- EU digital COVID vaccination certificate or similar document;

or

- EU digital COVID certificate for illness or similar document;

or

- EU digital COVID certificate for PCR test performed for COVID-19, conducted up to 72 hours before entry into the country, or a similar document.

The similar document contains the same data as the EU digital COVID certificate.

Bulgarian citizens and persons with the status of permanent, long-term or continuing residence on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria and members of their families who do not present any document are allowed on the territory of the country and placed under quarantine for 10 days at home or in another place of accommodation in which the person has indicated that he or she will reside. There is no possibility of release from quarantine.

Persons arriving from the following countries of the red zone are not allowed on the territory of the country: the Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of Botswana, the Republic of South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, the Republic of Namibia and the Republic of Zimbabwe, except for persons who are Bulgarian citizens and persons with status of permanent, long-term or long-term residence on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria and the members of their families and must be quarantined for a period of 10 days. The persons must submit by e-mail to the regional health inspectorate, which has placed them under quarantine, a document resulting from a study conducted from the 10th to the 12th day of entry into the country by the method of polymerase chain reaction to prove COVID- 19.

The orders of the Minister of Health are published on the website of the Ministry of Health:

https://www.mh.government.bg/bg/normativni-aktove/zapovedi-pravilnitsi-instruktsii/



/Ministry of Health Press Release