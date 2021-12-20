Europe approves Fifth COVID-19 Vaccine

The Novavax vaccine has been approved by the European drug regulator, world agencies reported.

Novavax is based in the United States. More conventional technology is used for this vaccine.

It is hoped that it will reduce most people's hesitations about immunization against coronavirus.

Novavax uses a technology that has been known for decades and is used in hepatitis B vaccination.

It does not need to be stored at low temperatures. The vaccine contains purified fragments of the viral pathogen that cause an immune response.

A few days ago, the WHO approved the Novavax vaccine for emergency use. The drug is approved for emergency use in the Philippines and Indonesia. It is given in two doses.

In August 2021, the European Commission approved a contract for the supply of two hundred million doses of the Novavax product. Under the agreement, EU countries will be able to buy up to 100 million doses. The contract also contains an option to deliver an additional 100 million doses by 2023.

Also in August, it was announced that countries will be able to receive the first doses of this vaccine by the end of the year, as soon as it is approved by the European drug regulator.

