About 20 Bulgarian Athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Sports | December 20, 2021, Monday // 16:33
About 20 Bulgarian athletes are expected to take part in the Beijing Winter Olympics, Ekaterina Dafovska, a member of the Executive Committee of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) and head of the Biathlon Foundation, told an online briefing.

Currently the won quotas are in the following sports and disciplines: biathlon - 4 men and 4 women, alpine skiing - 2 men and 1 woman, cross-country skiing - 1 man, ski jumping - 1 man, snowboarding - 1 man and figure skating - 1 woman. Qualifying competitions continue in December and early January. We expect the eventual winning of more quotas in alpine skiing - 1 man, in cross-country skiing - 1 man, in sledding - 1 man and 1 woman, as well as in short track - 1 woman.

Our Olympians will be accommodated in the three Olympic villages. In Beijing, where ice competitions are held, there will be representatives of figure skating and short track. The other two villages are in the mountains - in Yanqing will be Bulgarian athletes in alpine skiing and sledding, and in Zhangjiakou - athletes in biathlon, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and snowboarding.

The online briefing was given by the Games Organizing Committee, the Chinese Embassy in Sofia and the BOC. They acquainted the media with the preparation, organization and expectations for the upcoming February 2022 Olympics.

Ambassador Dong Xiaojun stressed the importance of the sports forum for both the Chinese people and the world community. Representatives of the Organizing Committee gave details about the sports venues and their future, the green program of the games, transport, accommodation, cultural program - all under the motto "Together for the future".

Special attention was paid to health measures. It was emphasized that Beijing will become the first city on the planet to host the Summer and Winter Olympics.

