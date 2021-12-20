The World Economic Forum in Davos has been Canceled due to COVID-19

The planned World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos has been canceled due to growing cases of the COVID-19 variant of Omicron, Reuters reported, citing a statement from organizers.

"The gathering of world business and political leaders at the annual summit of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has been canceled due to rising levels of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus," organizers said on Twitter.

The forum in the Swiss alpine resort is one of the most popular gatherings of representatives of the political and economic elite, representatives of intellectuals and journalists. It is traditionally held in late January and early February in the alpine resort of Graubünden. Last year, the forum was also canceled due to the pandemic.



/Dnevnik