The EC will Propose Mandatory Deadlines of Validity for Vaccination Certificates

December 20, 2021, Monday
By the end of the year, the European Commission will propose the introduction of mandatory deadlines in the EU for the validity of certificates for vaccinated against covid. This was announced today by a spokesman for the commission.

The decision can be expected in days, he said. The spokesman noted that the committee had previously recommended that the documents be valid for nine months from the last dose needed for full vaccination.

250 million doses of Pfizer vaccine are expected to be delivered to the EU in the first quarter of next year, the spokesman said. He added that these quantities will be to provide booster doses. According to him, the quantities of deliveries can be further increased with the approval of the Novavax vaccine.

