Bulgarian Prof. Kantardzhiev: The Spread of Omicron in Bulgaria will be in January

"Omicron will enter our country during the holidays. Epidemiological spread will be in January.” This is what the epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, a vaccination consultant at the Sofia Municipality, expects.

He advised people who come home from abroad or those who have flu symptoms not to hang out with many people. "Whoever is sick should be isolated," Prof. Kantardzhiev recommended.

He explained that this variant of the coronavirus spreads very easily. This also applies to the vaccinated. That's why he recommended a booster dose. For those vaccinated with the Oxford vaccine, the third dose may be from the other two vaccine manufacturers.

Prof. Kantardzhiev explained the difference between the previous versions of COVID-19 and this one. “Omicron has 37 mutations in rosehip protein. It spreads more easily. The bad thing is that there is an immunological escape. Both the sick and the vaccinated are not well protected enough. The booster increases the protection", said Prof. Kantardzhiev.

Vaccines for children are arriving today, the professor reminded. But he stressed that "no one will oblige anyone to vaccinate their child," he assured.

"After the Delta and Omicron variants came, the children are already getting sick. A study was conducted in the UK and it showed that 14% of children have a long COVID. This means that the child will not have an appetite for 6 months, they will get tired easily. But for the parents - if they want to protect their child, mom and dad should be vaccinated ", said Prof. Kantardzhiev



/Nova