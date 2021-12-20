Bulgarian President Radev will Convene a Security Council for Macedonia in the first half of January

I will convene the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) for the Republic of North Macedonia in the first half of January, President Rumen Radev told reporters after the official CEC election ceremony, according to BGNES.

It is important to have a position from this highest political body. We need to speed up the process of European integration of RN Macedonia, but respecting the national interest. It is important to understand that the rights of the Macedonian Bulgarians, the creation of conditions for their full inclusion in the public, political, cultural life of the country is a matter of great importance for Bulgaria. I have more than once called for an end to hate speech, Rumen Radev stressed.

According to the president, the new government should punish corruption and lawlessness. We need both constitutional and legal changes, Radev added.

Regarding the imposed moratorium, he added that electricity prices are a huge problem not only for Bulgaria but for the entire EU. We need an in-depth analysis of what is happening with our energy system, the president commented. According to him, the answer to the question - Is there speculation on European energy exchanges.

Consumers should not bear the cost of problems in the energy system, accumulated over the years, Radev said.



/BGNES