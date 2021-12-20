As of Today, all Bulgarian Citizens Vaccinated Abroad can get a Booster Dose in Bulgaria

As of today, all Bulgarian citizens and persons with permanent, long-term or protracted status in the Republic of Bulgaria, vaccinated abroad, can get a booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19 in the country and be issued a digital COVID EU certificate for booster dose against COVID-19.

This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Health (MH). This functionality of the system was created by Information Services at the request of the Ministry. Citizens who wish to be given a booster dose in our country should submit to the vaccination point an official document certifying the completion of the vaccination cycle in another country.



/Focus