Josep Borrell: The EU must Take Part in the Discussions on Security Guarantees Offered by Russia

The European Union must take part in the negotiations proposed by Russia to develop legal security guarantees in the Euro-Atlantic area. This was emphasized by the EU High Representative for Security and Foreign Policy Josep Borrell, TACC reports.

"On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a draft proposal for security guarantees between Russia and the United States, as well as for European members of NATO. It is obvious that the EU must be an integral part of such discussions,"said a statement from the leading diplomat in Brussels.

Borrell emphasized that "the EU must, of course, be at the table of any debate on the European security architecture". "The Helsinki Final Act and the Paris Charter have offered us the key principles on which European security has been built over the last 50 years. The OSCE, in particular, is proposing mechanisms and rules that remain the cornerstone of any engagement with Russia,"

Borel added. Draft agreements between the Russian Federation and the United States on security guarantees and an agreement on security measures for Moscow and Allies were released on Friday. The draft documents were handed over to the American side on December 15 at a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry.



/Focus