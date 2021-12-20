Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain in Some Places, Max. Temperatures between 3°C and 8°C

Today on the cold front passing through the country, the clouds will be mostly significant and in some places it will rain: in Northeastern Bulgaria, the Fore-Balkans and in the mountains - light snow, and in the plains - light rain. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the afternoon from the west the precipitation will stop and the clouds will break. A moderate, temporarily strong wind from the northwest will blow in the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian lowland and cold air will blow with it. In the Ludogorie there are conditions for snowstorms. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 3° and 8° Celsius, in Sofia - around 3°C. Atmospheric pressure is slightly lower than the average for December - in the afternoon from the west will begin to rise.

Above the Black Sea coast the clouds will be mostly significant and in some places it will rain: on the northern coast rain and snow, and on the southern - rain. A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 6° -8°C. The temperature of the sea water around 9° -11°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains the clouds will be mostly significant and in some places it will snow. There will be snowstorms along the mountain passes in Stara Planina. In the afternoon over the massifs in Western Bulgaria the clouds will break. There will be a strong, on the ridges and stormy northwest wind. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around minus 2°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 7°C.



/Focus