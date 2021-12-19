What did Bulgarians Think of 2021 and What do they Expect from 2022

We present to your attention data from a study of "Trend" commissioned by the newspaper "24 hours", dedicated to the attitudes of Bulgarians for the past 2021 and the upcoming 2022. The study was conducted between 1 and 7 December 2021 through a direct semi-standardized interview "face to face" via tablet among 1009 people aged 18+.

Despite the difficult year we are sending, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of Bulgarians (55%) were happy in 2021. It is noteworthy that the youngest mostly say they were happy (nearly three-quarters), while those over 70 were rather unhappy in the past year. A comparison with the results of the same issue in 2019 and 2020 shows that this year Bulgarians were happier than last year, but less happy than 2019.

In a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty and political instability, logically only 14% of Bulgarians say that 2021 was a good year for Bulgaria, while 79% believe that the year was bad for our country. Comparatively with the data in the last 5 years, we register similar values ​​between this and last year, which are very different from the data between 2017 and 2019. It seems that the pandemic and the accompanying problems around it have visibly changed the assessments of Bulgarians the last two years in a negative direction.

On the other hand, on a personal level, positive evaluations prevail - 46% evaluate the year as good, while 42% as bad. Here we register the same demographic dynamics, as in the case of happiness - the younger and richer in more serious shares say that their year was good. Here, too, comparative data from recent years show a year closer to the previous one. The differences between the last two years and those between 2017 and 2019 seem significant.

Bulgarians are full of optimism for the upcoming 2022. Almost twice as many are of the opinion that Bulgaria expects a better year (47%) than those who predict a bad year for our country (24%). The results of the last parliamentary elections have influenced attitudes in this regard. It is clear that the supporters of "We Continue the Change", "There Is Such a People", "Democratic Bulgaria", declare visibly higher levels of optimism for the coming year.

In people’s personal lives, levels of optimism are higher. More than half (52%) of respondents say they expect a better 2022 personally, and 18% - worse.

Optimistic attitudes, both for Bulgaria and personally, are markedly higher than last year's expectations at the time. Obviously, at the end of 2021 we see closer the end of a difficult period, both for our country and for each of us.



/Trend