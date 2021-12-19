Nearly 75% of Employees want to Work in an Office

ACCORDING TO THE REPORT OF JLL, DESPITE THE COMPLEX EPIDEMIC SITUATION WORLDWIDE, STILL, OVERCOMMENDING PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE RATE HIGH THE ADVANTAGES OF LIVE TEAM MEETINGS

70% of employees believe that the office environment helps build a team and favors better communication with management. 74% of respondents still want to be able to work from the office. This is shown by the data from the recent report "Shaping the future of work for a better world" by JLL, a global company for commercial real estate services. Office work in the last year and a half has become a widely discussed and researched topic. Discussions about whether the workplace has moved to our home forever and claims that the office will never be the same have saturated public space, but JLL data shows that employees still appreciate the benefits of live contact with colleagues.

The truth is that there is no doubt that the work environment has had to be forcibly transformed due to the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the potential for the development of traditional office work is still leading and is not underestimated by many companies that invest in the development of office culture. For example, the office space in one of the newest business buildings in Sofia - North Tower, located next to the shopping center Bulgaria Mall and part of Bulgaria Towers, is already 80% occupied. The building relies on flexible office space, which is currently extremely sought after by businesses and preferred by employees, as in this type of office space can be realized a variety of concepts.

Working in an office, people undoubtedly get comfort and convenience that often cannot be achieved when working from home. Business towers such as North Tower follow the latest global trends to build a first-class office environment - the building provides ample space of 16,000 square meters and access to many social services.

The office has its undeniable advantages and companies are not yet ready to give them up. It is not just a space for performing work duties but has the function of a social hub and a place where internal corporate culture and commitment are built. That is why access to high-quality social services and live contact between employees are becoming a key advantage of office work.

Recognizing the benefits of creating a work environment that can generate high levels of productivity, a stable team, and community, the trend to make the office an attractive place where employers strive to build an organization for strict safety and health measures remains at the forefront instead of completely depriving themselves of the proven benefits of an attractive work environment.

The future of the office will include employers who will give increasing priority to the health and mental well-being of employees, and the traditional office will play a key role in social interaction, cooperation, and innovation.

The social contacts, the professional environment, and the teamwork that employees need, which have intensified even more during the months of insecurity and isolation, are undoubtedly one of the most important factors that will continue to be leading in the development of office culture.

"The pandemic has undoubtedly affected all industries and office space must also adapt to the current situation. The employment of North Tower is proof that the office will continue to be of key importance for businesses, as it will be transformed more and more in order to provide flexible opportunities for companies and employees," said Ivan Tabakov, Manager of Bulgaria Mall and Bulgaria Towers.

The workplace of the future will have to be more human-oriented than ever. To thrive in the near future, employers will need to work with their employees to meet the needs of the health crisis, but they will also need to address the overriding need for social relationships and a sense of common corporate purpose.



/M3 Communications Group