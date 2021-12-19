Bulgarians arriving to Germany: Requirement for Digital Registration and Quarantine is Abolished

As of today, according to the latest classification of the Robert Koch Institute in Germany of the countries at epidemic risk levels of COVID-19, Bulgaria is no longer a high-risk area, which means that digital registration at http://www.einreiseanmeldung.de is not required before the trip to Germany, and the obligation for quarantine upon arrival in the country is abolished.

When traveling from Bulgaria, the German side continues to require all citizens, except children under 12 years of age, to present a certificate of illness of COVID-19, a certificate of vaccination or a certificate of test.

Details of the conditions for entry into Germany, the types of recognized vaccines and coronavirus tests are published in:

https://www.pei.de/impfstoffe/covid-19

https://www.mfa.bg/bg/situationcenter/32293

If they need assistance, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in the Federal Republic of Germany, Berlin, address: Mauerstrasse 11, 10117 Berlin, tel .: +49 30 201 09 22, email: konsul@botschaft-bulgarien.de

The Consulate General in Frankfurt am Main on the following telephones: +49 69 509278 1320, +49 69 509278 13 10.

Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Munich, address: Walhallastraße 7, 80639 München, telephone: +49 89 171 176 14; +49 89 171 176 15 Emergency telephone number only for emergencies and emergencies during non-working hours: +49 172 888 10 56; E-mail: Consulate.Munchen@mfa.bg



/OFFNews