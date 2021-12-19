Netherlands Introduces Strict Lockdown from Today

The Netherlands will impose a new lockdown from today in an attempt to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mark Rutte was quoted as saying by world news agencies.

"The Netherlands is forced to close again. This is inevitable because a fifth wave is set for the Omicron variant," he said.

"I'm going out in front of you tonight in a gloomy mood. To sum up - the Netherlands is back to lockdown from tomorrow," Rutte said.

The lockdown will be in effect until at least January 14, and can be extended beyond that date. During this period, only pharmacies, shops selling basic necessities, petrol stations, libraries and driving lessons will continue to operate. All schools will be closed from Monday to January 9. From tomorrow will close shops selling non-essential goods, bars, restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, cinemas, museums, theaters and other cultural and sports facilities.

The measures include a recommendation to households not to receive more than two guests, and outdoor gatherings are also limited to a maximum of two people. An exception is made only for the day of Christmas, December 25.

