New York Times: Thousands of Civilians Killed in US Drone Strikes
False intelligence, imminent collateral damage and thousands of civilians killed: The New York Times has published a shocking investigation into the US military's drone strikes in its war against jihadist groups in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
The investigation is based on 1,300 Pentagon reports of civilian casualties obtained by the American newspaper under the Government Transparency Act.
"The American air war has been marked by misinformation, hasty and inaccurate rocket fire and the deaths of thousands of civilians, including many children," the paper concluded. "No report leads to the conclusion of a mistake or a disciplinary sanction."
Promises of transparency from the time of Barack Obama, the first US president to prefer remote-controlled drones to avoid killing US troops in conflict zones, have been replaced by "opacity and impunity," the New York Times reported. .
In five years, the US military has carried out more than 50,000 air strikes in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. They admit that they have mistakenly killed 1,417 civilians in Syria and Iraq since 2014. Since 2018, 188 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan.
For this material, prepared for several months, the newspaper analyzed the documents received and conducted field investigations, checking the official information for more than 100 bombed sites.
Many of the cases mentioned are already known, but the investigation shows that the number of victims the Pentagon acknowledges is "significantly underestimated."
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » From December 19, Greece will be Entered only with a Test
- » Ukrainian Media: Petro Poroshenko will be Accused of Treason
- » Romania Postpones Adopting the Euro until 2029
- » The EU Discussed the Covid Crisis, Nuclear Energy and Sanctions against Russia
- » EU Leaders will Discuss Possible New Sanctions against Russia in Case of an Attack on Ukraine
- » Malta is the first in the EU to Legalize Cannabis for Personal Use