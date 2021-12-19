COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 904 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

724 337 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 904, 710 less than yesterday. 95,828 are active cases in the country.

During the past 24 hours, 26,744 tests were performed, which makes a total of 7,103,756. Of the medical staff, 17,880 cases were infected, including 4,742 doctors, 5,912 nurses, 3,199 nurses and 360 paramedics.

There are 4,575 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 532 are in intensive care units. 598,462 people were cured, of which 250 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 30,047, and 33 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,583,759, and in the past 24 hours 6,047 are the new registered vaccinated. 80.86% of those newly diagnosed during the day were not vaccinated, as well as 93.94% of those who died of coronavirus. 170 are newly admitted to hospital, and 86.47% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus