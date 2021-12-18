Macedonian Journalist close to Zaev: “Petkov is a Bully, Radev is Simple”

Macedonian journalist Zoran Ivanov, who called former Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva a “bitch”, described Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov as a “thug who wants to deceive people in the RNM.”

Ivanov is among the relatives of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. On September 17, in the building of the Council of Ministers in Skopje, he led the debate "The Road to Independence", which was under the patronage of Zaev, BGNES reported.

"Rumen Radev is the same as Dodik (President of Republika Srpska, who is destroying Bosnia and Herzegovina and denying the existence of the Srebrenica genocide). Radev is simple, elementary, you can read him like an ABC book," Zoran Ivanov wrote for the Bulgarian head of state. About the Prime Minister Kiril Petkov wrote the following: "Petkov is poisoned, but transparent. With these commissions, he thinks he is a thug, and we drink oil here. International mediators must be involved. Without this condition, the Balkan 'Harvard' can sell all his provincial tricks to the commissions, to someone else."

After the scandalous letter about Zaharieva, Zaev announced that he was dismissing Zoran Ivanov from his post on the Management Board of the state news agency MIA, where he was appointed by his government. Only a few months later, however, Ivanov chaired a forum dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Republic of North Macedonia's independence in the government building in the presence of Zoran Zaev himself.



