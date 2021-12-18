Bulgarian Prof. Vitanov on Omicron: In February we will have Problems

The holidays will be calm for the coronavirus in Bulgaria. The mathematician Prof. Nikolay Vitanov predicts that there will be no problems again until St. Ivan's Day and St. Jordan's Day.

"After that, the options change. The time comes after St. Ivan's Day and Omicron begins to manifest. By the end of January, it will become dominant and in February we are already starting to have problems ", predicts the specialist in the studio of Nova TV.

He commented that the health system has not yet unloaded. "We are sitting on 95,000 active cases. Thank God that the cases in hospitals and intensive care units are decreasing ", said Prof. Vitanov.

The mathematician cites data from Omicron, according to which mortality is five to seven times lower in South Africa and Britain. "That is, the expectation so far is that there may be more cases, but there will not be so many dead," he said.

According to him, there is practically no Omicron in Bulgaria yet. "But if there is, he is hiding under a table and waiting for the holidays to pass," he added.

Prof. Vitanov explained that the fourth wave of COVID in our country will end when the cases fall below 50 per day. "It simply came to our notice then. The control number for the New Year is about 1,000 per day. For mortality - a little over 50. The fourth wave is gone, but will not be able to leave just before the arrival of Omicron - will overlap," added the specialist.

The return of children to schools

"This always leads to an increase in the number of cases after two and a half weeks - three. The students were returned recently, there will be no two weeks until the holidays, that is, this effect will not happen", commented Prof. Vitanov.

"After they continue to go to school in January, this effect will appear by the end of the month. This is the downside. The positive thing is that the Ministry of Education and Science will be able to report that the school year has been saved," he added.

COVID in the country

"There are no lost areas of control at the moment. I don't think there is an area left at Level 4. Kardzhali is at Level 2 and it will even enter the green zone if things continue like this. They do best there. They do better in Eastern Bulgaria than in Western Bulgaria ", the specialist commented.



