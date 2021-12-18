From December 19, Greece will be Entered only with a Test

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 18, 2021, Saturday // 12:11
Bulgaria: From December 19, Greece will be Entered only with a Test Wikimedia Commons

As of Sunday (December 19th), Greece is introducing a mandatory negative coronavirus test for those entering the country, whether or not they have been vaccinated. Citizens must submit a PCR test done up to 72 hours before arrival or an antigen test up to 24 hours before entering the country.

A negative test will also be required for children from 5 years of age.

At all border crossings - airports, land borders and ports, those entering Greece are tested again.

The measures inside the country do not change. A valid vaccination certificate is required to visit restaurants and shops.

Wearing masks indoors is mandatory and the fine is 300 euros for non-compliance.

The police are constantly checking on the orders of the Ministry of Civil Protection.

There are already 17 cases of Omicron infection, according to the Ministry of Health.

