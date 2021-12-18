Six Settlements in the Smolyan Region remain without Electricity
Six settlements in Smolyan district remain without power supply, according to information from the district administration. These are Treve, Planinsko and Riben dol in the municipality of Banite, Madan Kupen and Smolyan Kukuvitsa.
The partial state of emergency has been lifted for the district. It remains in force only for the municipality of Devin, where the village of Trigrad is in disaster on the seventh day.
The movement of vehicles weighing over 12 tons with trailers and semi-trailers through the Rozhen pass is limited due to snowfall and cleaning.
/BNR
