BG Ministry of Health: Info Campaign on Vaccines with Active Participation of GPs is in the Works

An information campaign on vaccines against COVID-19 with the active participation of GPs and pharmacists is being prepared by the Ministry of Health. This became clear from the words of the Minister of Health Asena Serbezova on bTV.

In this regard, on Monday Minister Serbezova will convene a council, which will include infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists, virologists, as well as specialists from the Bulgarian Medical Association and the Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union.

We rely heavily on GPs in this campaign. It will be made with the advice and cooperation of the WHO, adapted to Bulgarian conditions, said the Minister of Health. We are turning to doctors and pharmacists because they can make this more specific information accessible to people, Serbezova said.

The Minister pointed out the results of a survey conducted in our country, according to which about 10-12 percent of people have a negative attitude towards vaccines. A large percentage of those are hesitant, we will focus on them, because with the right information they can get answers to the questions that interest them, said Serbezova.

She pointed out that there are three options for a green certificate - it's not just vaccinations, but also tests and post-illness. Asena Serbezova said that about 80 percent have been vaccinated in the Ministry of Health.

Asked that the vaccination of children will not be carried out by GPs, but in certain vaccination centers, Serbezova said that rules and instructions are currently being developed, and it will be explained why the experts suggest so.

Asena Serbezova also announced that she will order an audit of the system for electronic tracking of drug stocks in the Executive Agency for Medicines to see how it works and whether the data can be relied on. Regarding information about the shortage of expensive medicines, the Minister said that a report has been prepared by the relevant directorate, she will get acquainted with the ways to solve the problem and they are a fact. She assured that there would be a solution to the issue. She added that in order to have a lasting solution, there must be a long-term policy.



