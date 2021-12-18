Bulgarian Armed Forces have Participated in over 200 Exercises for 2021

The Armed Forces of Bulgaria conducted and participated this year in more than 200 exercises, of which more than 30 with international participation, according to the Ministry of Defense in response to questions from BTA.

The joint training during the year was focused mainly on assembling headquarters and formations at the tactical level.

This year, servicemen, staffs and military formations with weapons and military equipment from Bulgaria, Albania, Great Britain, Greece, Georgia, Spain, Italy, the Republic of North Macedonia, Romania, the USA, Serbia and Turkey took part in the exercises on our territory. A total of about 9,000 people took part, with about 1,500 units of ground equipment and weapons, about 120 military planes and helicopters and 61 warships.

The most extensive were the exercises Steadfast Defender 2021, Noble Jump 2021 and Defender Europe 2021, which took place in May and June in Southeast Europe, including on the territory of Bulgaria, and the related joint preparations. The first two were planned by NATO.

The Defender Europe 21 exercise was planned and led by the US Army Command in Europe and Africa. It included a series of related tactical exercises, combat tactical exercises and computer-assisted corps command and staff exercises. Of these, the Armed Forces of Bulgaria have organized and participated in the tactical exercise with combat shooting Balkan Sentinel 21, at the training ground "Novo Selo", with the participation of formations of the ground forces of Bulgaria, Georgia and the United States; the tactical exercise with combat shooting Strike Back 21, at the training ground "Koren", with the participation of formations from the ground forces of Bulgaria, Greece and Romania, and aircraft from the air forces of Bulgaria and Greece; the tactical exercise of air defense formations / air defense / of the Bulgarian Army "Shabla 2021", the anti-aircraft range of the Air Force "Shabla", with the participation of air defense formations of the Air Force, Land Forces, Navy, Joint Special Operations Command, anti-aircraft missile estimates and aircraft from Serbia and the US Air Force in Europe.

Other exercises with Bulgarian participation, within Defender Europe 21, include the Swift Response 21 airborne exercise in the area of ​​the Cheshnegirovo Air Base, Plovdiv Airport, the Bezmer front deployment base and the Novo Selo training ground. ", with the participation of formations from Italy and the USA and a Bulgarian mechanized company; Trojan Footprint - South 21 Special Operations Forces exercise in the areas of the Tsrancha Training Center and in a number of regions of the country, with the participation of the Special Operations Forces of the Bulgarian Armed Forces and special forces formations of Great Britain, Spain, Italy, The Republic of North Macedonia and the United States. During the computer-assisted command and staff exercise Balkan 21, which took place in the area of ​​the Novo Selo training ground, with servicemen from the land forces of Bulgaria and the United States, certification of the headquarters of the 61st Mechanized Brigade was carried out.

During the year, other major exercises were conducted in the armed forces. In the Land Forces, such was the international joint training "Rhodopes 21", with the participation of formations of the armed forces of member countries or partners of the alliance. In the Navy - the naval exercise with international participation "Breeze 2021", the joint Bulgarian-Romanian mine action exercise Poseidon 2021, the tactical exercise of the Flotilla of warships and support ships "Black Sea 2021". And in the Air Force - the air exercises with international participation Green Bridge 21 and Blue Bridge 21, as well as the joint Bulgarian-American flight training "Thracian Summer 21".

In 2022, international exercises and national independent and joint exercises of the formations are planned. Bigger next year will be Defensive Shield, Platinum Lion, Pirin Sentinel, Blue Bridge, Green Bridge, Thracian Summer / Fall, Poseidon, Stealth Dagger, Beyond Horizon, "Breeze", "Sea Guard" and "Air Guard".

The military department assesses the past year for the Bulgarian Army as tense and full of challenges. And they report that, despite the anti-epidemic measures in the country, the preparation of the types of armed forces has been carried out systematically and within the allocated financial resources.

In addition to the complex epidemic situation, the process of preparation and the state of the staffs and formations were influenced by factors related to the transformation processes in response to the dynamic security environment, as well as the implementation of Bulgaria's international commitments in collective security and defense. .

In response to these challenges, the main priorities in the preparation of armaments forces were aimed at maintaining the achieved and developing new capabilities to perform tasks to ensure the sovereignty and protection of territorial integrity and independence of the country, fulfillment of allied commitments in the field of collective security and defense, as well as assisting the population in coping with or overcoming the consequences of disasters.



/BTA