COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,614 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 1,614 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Bulgaria, according to new data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of infected in our country is already 723 433. The active cases are 95 207.

In the last 24 hours, 1,416 people have been cured. The total number of cured is 598,212.

The number of hospitalized is 4511. There are 537 people in the intensive care unit.

In the last 24 hours, 81 people have died from covid. The total number of dead is 30,014.

80.24 percent of those infected during the day are not vaccinated.

93.83 percent of those who died during the day were not vaccinated.

There are 406 newcomers to hospitals. 88.42 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

The total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle is 1,868,873.



/BTA