You can Now Vote for Bulgaria at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021, the Final is on Sunday

From today, December 17, all viewers in Bulgaria, Bulgarians around the world, and anyone who likes Bulgaria’s song can vote for free, online, for Bulgaria at the prestigious song contest "Children's Eurovision" 2021. Voting will begin at 21:00 p.m. today on the official website of the contest vote.junioreurovision.tv or on jesc.tv

To support the Bulgarian representatives of "Children's Eurovision" 2021 Deni and Marti, you must first watch the general video, which presents all the participating songs. Then you have to choose to vote for Bulgaria and two other participating countries.

The grand finale of the competition will take place on December 19 in Paris. The show will be broadcast live on BNT 1 this Sunday at 17:00. During the show, you will also be able to vote for free on jesc.tv, but only in a 15 minute window after the participants present all the songs.

The Bulgarian representatives Deni and Marti are from Dobrich and are part of the successful vocal studio "Sarandev" in the city. Together they perform as a duet on stage since 2017 under the guidance of vocal pedagogue Elena Karabelova.

19 countries will take part in the 19th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. The Bulgarian participation in the competition is carried out as a partnership between the Bulgarian National Television and Ligna Studios and with the support of the Municipality of Dobrich.

You can see how to vote HERE



/BNT Press Release