Employee of BG TOL: "Monkey, that's what you do in Moldova!" (VIDEO)

A scandalous video at the border crossing "Danube Bridge" appeared on social networks.

The footage shows an employee of BG TOL insulting a Moldovan citizen at the border, who managed to capture the shocking situation. The official behaves extremely rudely and aggressively and pours extremely obscene remarks:

"Monkey, that's what you're going to do in Moldova! Your mother will ***!"

The scandal began after the Moldovan driver wanted to pay by card, not cash.

However, it is not clear why the Bulgarian toll officials tried to force him to pay cash.

The case, which is from the end of October, will be considered by the Minister of Transport.

"I have submitted a signal to the competent authorities and I will make sure to see this result. In fact, such behavior on the Bulgarian border is not worthy. This will not happen again" said Transport Minister Nikolay Sabev.

The Minister of Electronic Government Bozhidar Bojanov also took a stand on the topic. In front of Nova TV he was adamant that such behavior by an employee of the administration is unacceptable.

"This signal will be checked, for sure. This is unacceptable behavior. I need to get acquainted with the details of the case. The question is to see the case with the payment. The man probably wanted to pay by card. The administration must accept card payments everywhere. In many places, this is already a fact," he said of the scandalous video.

The Road Infrastructure Agency is initiating disciplinary proceedings over a video that shows an employee of the National Toll Administration insulting a Moldovan citizen.

An investigation into the case is currently underway, the road agency told BNT.

The national toll office was notified of the case by the Moldovan citizen. An answer was immediately sent to him, apologizing on behalf of the road administration.

The Road Infrastructure Agency told BNT that the agency's management does not tolerate such behavior from its employees, which is contrary to the ethical norms and the code of conduct for RIA employees, and will apply the full rigor of the regulations.



/OFFNews, BNT