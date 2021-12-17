Bulgarian Ministry of Health Updated the Entry List of Countries – More Added in the Red Zone

The Ministry of Health has updated the list of countries by color zones, which also determines the anti-epidemic measures for those arriving from them. From Monday, December 20, the red zone includes France, Jordan, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

According to the order of the Minister of Health for the measures of those coming from the red zone on the territory of the country are allowed only persons who present a valid digital EU COVID certificate for vaccination or disease or similar document, or a negative result of up to 72 hours before entering the country PCR-test, certified by a valid EU digital COVID certificate for testing or similar document. People who do not present any of these documents are quarantined for 10 days, from which they can be released if they present a negative PCR test.

Also on Monday, the orange zone includes Spain, Malta, Sweden, Serbia, Montenegro and Ukraine. Persons arriving from these countries are admitted to the country upon presentation of a valid EU digital COVID certificate for vaccination, disease or testing or a similar document containing the same data as the EU digital COVID certificate. Those who do not submit any of these documents are quarantined for 10 days.

The quarantined person may perform a PCR or rapid antigen test no earlier than 72 hours of arrival in the country. In case of a negative result of the conducted research, the quarantine of the person shall be considered terminated from the day following the registration of the result in the National Information System for Combating COVID-19.

The full list of countries by color zones, according to which the order of entry into Bulgaria is determined, you can see here (in Bulgarian).



/OFFNews