Eurostat: Inflation in Bulgaria is above the EU Average

Business » FINANCE | December 17, 2021, Friday // 15:19
Bulgaria: Eurostat: Inflation in Bulgaria is above the EU Average Pixabay

Bulgaria: 7.3% is the Inflation for the month of November

Annual inflation in Bulgaria is 6.3%, which is above the European Union average of 5.2%, according to Eurostat.

Annual inflation in the euro area accelerated to 4.9% in November.

The lowest annual inflation rates are in Malta (2.4%), Portugal (2.6%) and France (3.4%).

The highest inflation rates were reported in Lithuania (9.3%), Estonia (8.6%) and Hungary (7.5%).

Compared to October, the inflation rate remained unchanged in only one EU member state, according to Eurostat. Growth was reported in the other 26 Member States.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation, EU, Bulgaria, eurostat
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria