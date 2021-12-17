Eurostat: Inflation in Bulgaria is above the EU Average
Annual inflation in Bulgaria is 6.3%, which is above the European Union average of 5.2%, according to Eurostat.
Annual inflation in the euro area accelerated to 4.9% in November.
The lowest annual inflation rates are in Malta (2.4%), Portugal (2.6%) and France (3.4%).
The highest inflation rates were reported in Lithuania (9.3%), Estonia (8.6%) and Hungary (7.5%).
Compared to October, the inflation rate remained unchanged in only one EU member state, according to Eurostat. Growth was reported in the other 26 Member States.
/BNT
