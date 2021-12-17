Bulgarian Prof. Petrova: Omicron is probably already in Bulgaria

Newly infected people fell twice as high as COVID-19. This was said on the air of Nova TV by Prof. Penka Petrova, director of the Institute of Microbiology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. According to her, we can talk about overcoming the fourth wave, as 4% positive samples is very good news.

"However, experts are talking about the so-called fourth plus wave or the possibility of a fifth such wave in February, due to the appearance of Omicron. Probably the new variant is already in our country, but we have not found it. There are 10 cases of Omicron registered in neighboring Greece. It will appear in our country very soon. It is much more contagious, about 50 percent, compared to the Delta variant and bypasses vaccines. The elderly population and those working with coronavirus patients will need to receive a booster dose of the vaccine,” she explained.

Prof. Petrova added that the data worldwide show that Omicron passes with fewer deaths, but this should not reassure us.

"The virus mutated by accident. Its strategy is to infect more and not cause death. That's why the first variants of the coronavirus disappeared so quickly because they were extremely deadly," the director explained.

Prof. Penka Petrova is of the opinion that the virus as a cause of death is weakening, but this does not apply in full force to Bulgaria, due to the low percentage of vaccinated.

The virus lingers too long among us to think it could ever disappear. It will probably be like the flu and revaccination will be needed every season," she added.



/Nova