In the US: Do Not Get the Covid Vaccine from J&J if Pfizer or Moderna are Available

People should not use the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine against Covid-19, with Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna vaccines available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

CDC figures show that at least 54 people in the United States, most of them women, have been hospitalized for blood clots, and nine have died after being vaccinated with J&J.

The recommendation to give preference to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was made by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Valensky after hearing members of the Advisory Committee of the Agency for Immunization Practices on the risk of rare but life-threatening blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The advisory committee met after the Food and Drug Administration announced that it had added a contraindication to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people who had previously developed thrombosis with thrombocytopenia after receiving one dose of the vaccine should not receive a second dose.

The administration also said that the highest frequency of reporting a blood clot problem - about 1 case per 100,000 doses - was in women aged 30 to 49. About 15 percent of these cases were fatal.

The Advisory Committee recommends that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines be the 'preferred' options for adults, and ultimately concludes that vaccines with and RNA provide greater protection and less risk. However, some experts claim that they sometimes cause heart problems.

The recommendation does not prohibit the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but insists that other options are better choices.



