Bulgarian Prof. Kantardzhiev: Without a Booster you are not Protected from Omicron

Society » HEALTH | December 17, 2021, Friday // 11:09
"Even if we have cases of flu this year, they will be much less than usual years ago. If we have the flu, it will be at the end of January.” This was said to BNR by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

Kantardzhiev noted that he hopes to have about 1,000 new cases of coronavirus a day by the Christmas holidays, which he said is very good.

Omicron is expected to come to Bulgaria in 20-30 days, Kantardzhiev said.

"There is an immunological escape with Omicron, and without a booster vaccine you are not safe enough," he explained.

Regarding the use of vaccines against Covid in the age group 5-11 years Todor Kantardzhiev commented:

"The first data on expanding the range of vaccines are from Israel and the United States, where young people were vaccinated first over 12 years of age, then over 5 years of age. Most importantly, young children over the age of 5 absorb vaccines very well, and side effects in children over the age of 5 and over the age of 12 are much less common than in the elderly. The second thing - the immune response that children make, the young organism, is very good.”

Asked why young children should be vaccinated after having Covid with mild symptoms, Prof. Kantardzhiev explained:

"True, it is not difficult, as fellow pediatricians say, but every parent should think for 3-4-5 days with a temperature of 38-38.5 a child whether the parent will be calm. I think it will be much calmer if the child is vaccinated."

