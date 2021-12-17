Curtain Raiser Event on Indian Defence Expo 2022 was Held in Sofia

December 17, 2021, Friday
Bulgaria: Curtain Raiser Event on Indian Defence Expo 2022 was Held in Sofia

A Curtain Raiser event was organized by the Embassy of India at the Military Club Sofia about the coming Indian Defence Exposition 2022 that will be held from 10th to 13th March 2022 in Gandhinagar, the capital of the State of Gujarat of India.  

The event was attended by deputy ministers and senior officials from the Ministries of Defence, Economy and Foreign Affairs and representatives of the Bulgarian defence production companies, entrepreneurs and experts. 

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of India Sanjay Rana said that the 12th edition of DefExpo-2022 on Land, Naval & Homeland Security Systems Exhibition is Asia’s largest defence exhibition. He invited Bulgarian defence companies to attend and showcase their products and technologies at this exposition that will be held from 10th to 13th March 2022 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India. 

The DefExpo India 2022 will coincide with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ or celebrations of 75 years of India’s independence.  Participating countries will be able to showcase their latest equipment and platforms besides holding discussions with Indian companies for forging business partnership.

/Embassy of India in Bulgaria

