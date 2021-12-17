Weather in Bulgaria: Windy with Max. Temperatures between 1°C and 6°C

Today it will be mostly cloudy and windy. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Victoria Kleshtanova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

A moderate to strong wind will blow from the northwest, in the eastern regions late in the evening it will be oriented from the north. In places in Central and Eastern Bulgaria there will be precipitation, mainly from snow, in the Upper Thracian lowlands - from rain to evening and there will turn into snow. The maximum temperatures will be between 1° and 6° Celsius, in Sofia 3°C. Atmospheric pressure will decrease, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly cloudy and rainy. A moderate and temporarily strong wind from the north-northwest will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be 4° -6°C. The temperature of the sea water around 9° -11°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains it will be mostly cloudy and windy. A strong wind from the northern quarter will blow. In many places there will be snowfall, more significant in the Central Balkan Mountains, where there will be conditions for precipices and gusts. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about minus 1°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 7°C.



