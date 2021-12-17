COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Almost Equal Number of New Cases and Cured Patients in Last 24h

721 819 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 1,443. 95 090 are active cases in the country During the past 24 hours, 35,829 tests have been made, which makes a total of 7,031,088.

Of the medical staff in cases of infection are 17,845, including 4,735 doctors, 5,906 nurses, 3,190 nurses and 359 paramedics. There are 4,791 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, of which 551 are in intensive care units.

596,796 people were cured, of which 1,433 for the last 24 hours. The dead from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 29,933, with 86 people dying in the last 24 hours.

The number of administered doses against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,560,057, and in the past 24 hours 18,701 are newly registered vaccinated. 81.64% of people during the past day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 87.21% of the dead were not vaccinated. 376 are newly admitted to hospitals, and 82.98% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus