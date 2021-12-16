Bulgarian Minister of Transport Fired the Director of Bulgarian Railways

Travel During a Pandemic: Andy from UK for his Railway Adventures in Bulgaria

By order of the Minister of Transport and Communications Nikolay Sabev, an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors of Holding BDZ EAD was held, which decided to dismiss Lyuben Nanov, Manager of Bulgarian Railways (BDZ - Passenger Transport EOOD).

The motives are related to the poor management, concerning the control of the operational activity of the company.

The established violations in the implementation of the repair programs of the trains and wagons contribute to the deterioration of the provided service, which is not in the protection of the public interest.

BDZ-Passenger Transport, as the only railway carrier performing a social function, must be rehabilitated in the most constructive way so that users can travel quickly, comfortably and in accordance with the train schedule, said the Ministry of Transport.

It was announced that Konstantin Azov will take the position of manager of BDZ-Passenger Transport EOOD for a period until a competition for the election of a new manager.



/BNT