How Eastern Europe is the place to be for a White Christmas

If you are hoping to enjoy a white Christmas this year you would be well advised to pack your suitcase full of winter clothing and head to Eastern Europe.

Most people love the thought of waking up on Christmas morning to the sight of snowfall, but not everyone is lucky enough to reside in the right regions.

According to Betway Casino, if you want to channel your inner Bing Crosby during the festive season, jump on a plane to Moscow in Russia.

With nine snowy Christmases in the last 12 years, Moscow is more likely to enjoy a white Christmas this year than any other capital city.

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Tallinn (Estonia) and Reykjavik (Iceland) are next on the list, while Minsk (Belarus), Ottawa (Canada) and Helsinki (Finland) are other cities in the top 10 for festive snow.

By contrast, London has not enjoyed a single white Christmas since this data began to be recorded in 2009 – sad news for snow lovers in England.

Interestingly, more than three-quarters of the 80 capital cities that experienced December snow since 2009 had their snowiest December on record before 2015.

This suggests that snow has been decreasing in quantity globally over the past decade, which is likely to be as a result of global warming.

If the prospect of trekking to Eastern Europe for a white Christmas leaves you feeling underwhelmed, a trip to Canada may be more to your liking.

No Canadian province or territory has seen fewer than three white Christmases since 2009, but the discrepancy between the most and least likely is still considerable.

Nunavut has experienced it nine times, while Nova Scotia has had snow on Christmas Day on just three occasions in the last 12 years.

Elsewhere, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland & Labrador and Prince Edward Island offer a 50 percent chance or better of having snowfall the big day.

However, for the best chance of experienced a magical white Christmas, it is impossible to ignore Moscow’s record over the past 12 years.

Russia is notoriously famous for its cold winters, although many experts argue they are not as harsh as they are made out to be.

If you visit Moscow in December the temperature is likely to be around -10°C to -15°C, which is fairly manageable providing the wind stays away.

One of the best parts about visiting Moscow during the festive season is that you can technically have two bites of the cherry where Christmas is concerned.

While Christmas in Roman Catholic countries is celebrated on December 25, Russia waits until January 7 to recognise Orthodox Christmas.

Moscow is decorated for holidays from early December onwards, giving the city a festive feel for much longer than other capitals around the world.

With snow almost guaranteed, Russia’s capital has a magical look around this time and can be less crowded than other European cities on December 25.

The annual 'Journey to Christmas' festival is well worth checking out, with events taking place in Manezhnaya Square, Pushkin Square, New Arbat Street and Moscow Boulevard Ring.

You can taste delicious food from around Russia, buy unusual Christmas gifts, enjoy theatrical performances and watch figure skating shows.

If you would rather skate yourself, there are some stunning rinks at Hermitage Garden, Patriarch Ponds and Gorky Park.

With plenty of other tourist attractions to visit around Moscow, you would be hard pushed to find a better place to celebrate the festive season.

The only question remaining is will the weather gods shine on you and deliver that all important white Christmas?